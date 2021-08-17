9th Circ. Urged Not To Revisit Indian Family's Incense Feud

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- An Indian businessman urged the Ninth Circuit not to grant his brother's full bench rehearing request over whether they should arbitrate a family dispute related to incense trademarks, arguing that the court's decision is in line with established precedent. Nagraj and Balkrishna Setty had agreed to arbitrate disputes concerning their partnership rights when they banded together more than 20 years ago to carry on their father's incense business, but since then, they have diverged to each make their own company. The brothers fought multiple times over assets and rights after they created their companies in 2014, and the Ninth Circuit ruled in...

