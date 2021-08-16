Hobby Lobby Discriminated Against Trans Worker, Panel Says

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Friday affirmed a finding that Hobby Lobby violated the state's Human Rights Act when it forbade a transgender employee from using the woman's bathroom, an issue of first impression in the Prairie State. Meggan Sommerville was designated male at birth but began transitioning in 2007, and her sex is "unquestionably female," an Illinois appellate panel said. It held that the Illinois Human Rights Commission was right to find that Hobby Lobby discriminated against her based on her gender identity. Hobby Lobby had argued on appeal that the commission improperly conflated "sex" with "sexual orientation," and that...

