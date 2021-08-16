LGBTQ Jurors Part Of Protected Class, Mass. Justices Say

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court said Monday that trial lawyers cannot remove prospective jurors based on their sexual orientation without explanation, ruling for the first time that this amounts to discrimination under both the state and federal constitutions. In an opinion vacating the 2010 murder convictions of Antwan Carter and Daniel Pinckney, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court unanimously held that sexual orientation is a protected class for the purpose of so-called peremptory challenges during jury selection. It was an issue of first impression for the Bay State justices. "We now conclude that a peremptory challenge based on a prospective juror's sexual orientation is...

