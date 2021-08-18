DOJ Rips Poultry Execs' Early Bid For Docs In Price-Fix Case

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Colorado federal judge Monday that indicted poultry executives accused of price-fixing face few surprises at trial and thus have no need for a sneak peek at the evidence the DOJ plans to use weeks ahead of schedule. The executives' motion to identify, by Sept. 1, the evidence prosecutors will use in their case-in-chief is both contrary to law and unnecessary given that existing deadlines require the DOJ Antitrust Division to disclose its exhibit lists almost three weeks before the trial currently scheduled for Oct. 25, according to the department response brief. "With the specificity...

