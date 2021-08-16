Google Says It's Not A Common Carrier, Seeks Ohio Suit Toss

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Google urged an Ohio judge Friday to toss the state attorney general's lawsuit seeking to declare the company a common carrier and Google Search a public utility, arguing it's a private entity free to handle search as it wants and that efforts to change that violate the First Amendment. Attorney General Dave Yost's attempts to bar Google LLC from prioritizing its own services and products in search results fail, the company told a state court judge, because the law won't allow a common carrier or public utility designation. Common carriers under Ohio law transport goods or people, getting paid as they...

