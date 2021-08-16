Ex-California Mayor Charged With Taking Pot Industry Bribes

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A former mayor of a California city was arrested on bribery and wire fraud charges on Friday for allegedly taking more than $57,000 in bribes in exchange for supporting pro-marijuana legislation and helping commercial pot businesses obtain necessary permits and licenses. Former Adelanto Mayor Richard Allen Kerr, 64, is facing seven wire fraud charges and two bribery charges for alleged corruption that lasted most of his tenure between 2014 and 2018. Prosecutors claimed that Kerr was bribed for his votes on pro-cannabis ordinances, such as allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the city. Kerr also allegedly used his position on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS