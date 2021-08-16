Holland & Knight Scores Data Privacy Partner In Atlanta

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has recruited the former chair of the cybersecurity and privacy practice at Morris Manning & Martin LLP to be a partner in its Atlanta office, the firm announced Monday. Elizabeth "Bess" Hinson, the latest in a string of recent hires in the firm's data and privacy practice, said moving from her Mid-Law firm to a BigLaw competitor was necessary for her practice. "My time at [Morris Manning & Martin] was incredibly gratifying, and I'm grateful for the support they provided as I built a first-class privacy practice," Hinson said in a statement. "However, privacy and security legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS