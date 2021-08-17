Restaurant Group Says Zurich Misread Its Own Policy

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Tavistock Restaurants has argued against insurer Zurich American's bid in Florida federal court to throw out the large restaurant company's claims in a dispute over coverage for COVID-19-related losses, saying it has shown "direct physical loss of or damage to" its properties. Orlando-based Tavistock Restaurants Group LLC, which owns multiple restaurants in nationwide locations, said in a Friday opposition memorandum that Zurich American Insurance Co. has misread its own all-risk commercial policy's contamination exclusion as it attempts to broaden the exclusion's interpretation to escape coverage for the coronavirus. Zurich can't meet its burden of establishing that exclusions apply to the policy,...

