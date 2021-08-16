ITC Seeks Input On Potential Google Product Ban

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday asked the public to weigh in on the potential impact of banning imports of certain Google audio devices, teeing up a potential exclusion order unless someone shows it would harm U.S. competitiveness. The ITC's notice followed Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock's initial determination that Google LLC violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing or selling products that infringed on five patents held by digital speaker company Sonos. "Comments should address whether issuance of the recommended remedial orders in this investigation, should the commission find a violation, would affect the...

