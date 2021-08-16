Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LinkedIn Says Data Scrape Suit Too Vague For Litigation

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn has asked a California federal judge to toss a suit filed by data company 3Taps Inc. seeking court approval to scrape publicly available data from the job search giant's site, arguing that there is no actual dispute at hand for the court to litigate.

The dismissal bid, filed Friday, claims that 3Taps has not alleged that it has been harmed or will be harmed by LinkedIn if it cannot proceed with its data collection. LinkedIn also asserts that 3Taps' complaint "provides little" in the way of a description of its business activities and intended use for collected data in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!