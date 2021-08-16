LinkedIn Says Data Scrape Suit Too Vague For Litigation

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn has asked a California federal judge to toss a suit filed by data company 3Taps Inc. seeking court approval to scrape publicly available data from the job search giant's site, arguing that there is no actual dispute at hand for the court to litigate. The dismissal bid, filed Friday, claims that 3Taps has not alleged that it has been harmed or will be harmed by LinkedIn if it cannot proceed with its data collection. LinkedIn also asserts that 3Taps' complaint "provides little" in the way of a description of its business activities and intended use for collected data in its...

