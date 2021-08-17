TZero's CEO Resigns, CLO Takes Over Top Spot

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Digital marketplace tZERO Group Inc. has tapped its chief legal officer Alan Konevsky to become its new interim CEO after the recent resignation of its CEO Saum Noursalehi. New York-based tZERO said on Monday that Konevsky will serve as the interim CEO as it searches for a permanent head of the company. tZERO said Noursalehi left the company to explore other opportunities. Konevsky told Law360 over email on Tuesday that as interim CEO, his focus will be "to harvest our asset pipeline and onboard more digital securities and cryptocurrencies." He added that he will also continue to be tZERO's CLO and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS