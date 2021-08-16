$28M Deal Over Secret Wells Fargo Recordings Gets Initial OK

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave her early blessing Monday to a $28 million settlement resolving claims that Wells Fargo used telemarketers that sold card processing services to customers without warning them that the calls were recorded. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said she had "no problem" granting preliminary approval to the deal between Wells Fargo Bank N.A., financial services company First Data Merchant Services LLC and the settling class of California businesses who say calls they received on the bank's behalf violated the state's Invasion of Privacy Act. Preliminary approval is warranted particularly since litigation in the case had been "a...

