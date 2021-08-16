8th Circ. Reverses Fair Use Win For Real Estate Cos.

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday revived an architect's copyright case against multiple real estate developers, finding that real estate companies can't invoke a fair use clause from an architectural works law to defend against copyright infringement claims over home floorplans. Two months after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge panel said a Missouri federal judge had it wrong in late 2019 when he threw out copyright suits lodged by architect Charles James and his firm Designworks Homes Inc. against House of Brokers Realty Inc., among others. The fair use protections of the Architectural Works Copyright Protection Act, passed in 1990 to expand...

