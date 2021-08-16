Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Theranos CEO Holmes Wants To Go Maskless During Trial

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (August 16, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' counsel asked a California federal judge Monday to allow her to go maskless in her monthslong criminal fraud trial that kicks off Aug. 31 over charges that her once high-flying blood-testing startup defrauded investors and patients.

During a status conference in San Jose, Holmes attorney Kevin Downey of Williams & Connolly LLP asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila if the court could provide Holmes with a portable air purifier to place next to the defense counsel's table so that Holmes would not need to wear a mask through the four-month trial. Downey did not indicate whether...

