Ex-Theranos CEO Holmes Wants To Go Maskless During Trial

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (August 16, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' counsel asked a California federal judge Monday to allow her to go maskless in her monthslong criminal fraud trial that kicks off Aug. 31 over charges that her once high-flying blood-testing startup defrauded investors and patients. During a status conference in San Jose, Holmes attorney Kevin Downey of Williams & Connolly LLP asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila if the court could provide Holmes with a portable air purifier to place next to the defense counsel's table so that Holmes would not need to wear a mask through the four-month trial. Downey did not indicate whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS