Court-Appointed Receivers Immune From Suits, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday joined more than six other federal appellate courts in declaring that court-appointed receivers are shielded from liability over their actions in that role, handing down a precedential opinion in favor of an attorney caught up in a business dispute between sisters. A three-judge panel upheld a Pennsylvania federal court ruling last year that S. David Fineman of Fineman Krekstein & Harris PC was entitled to quasi-judicial immunity in Lan Tu Trinh's lawsuit against him over his work as a receiver in connection with the breakup of a beauty school that Trinh co-owned with her sister....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS