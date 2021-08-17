Insurer Begs 5th Circ. to Rethink 'Radical' Data Hack Error

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit made a "radical" mistake when it interpreted a credit card data breach as an "oral or written publication" falling under a restaurant chain's general liability policy, according to an insurer on the hook for defending a $20 million lawsuit. In a petition for an en banc rehearing Monday, an AIG subsidiary said a two-judge panel made an "erroneous ruling with far-reaching consequences" that turns any use of a credit card into a "publication." "This decision's impact on the insurance industry cannot be overstated: it significantly broadens 'personal and advertising injury' coverage under a commercial general liability policy from...

