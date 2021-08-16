Fla. University Says New Law Protects Against COVID-19 Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Nova Southeastern University urged a federal court Monday to dismiss a recent graduate's proposed class action over its refusal to issue tuition and fee refunds after shifting classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying a new state law immunized it from the claims. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based private university said there is no question that the law, which took effect July 1, applies on its face to plaintiff Leo Ferretti's suit, and it argued the district court should find it also applies to pending litigation. "The [Florida] Legislature clearly expressed its intent for the act to apply to pending claims,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS