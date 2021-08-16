Riot Games Workers Must Hear About Bias Probe, Calif. Says

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing on Monday said it had asked a Los Angeles court to make sure Riot Games informs its workers about their rights to speak the government about alleged sexual harassment and gender discrimination at the video game maker. According to a DFEH statement, Riot Games — the maker of such video games as League of Legends — has been dragging its feet in sending out an agreed-upon notice to its employees informing them of their right to speak to the state about sexual harassment at the company without fear of retaliation, regardless of non-disclosure language...

