5th Circ. Revives Clinic Manager's Retaliation Claim

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Monday that a former dialysis clinic manager can pursue a claim that the clinic fired her for taking protected leave, overturning a district court decision and saying questions remained about the clinic's rationale for giving her the boot. The three-judge panel's published opinion reversed a district court's summary judgment ruling on longtime Bio-Medical Applications of Louisiana LLC employee Leisha Lindsey's retaliation claim under the Family and Medical Leave Act. The panel found that open questions remained about both of the reasons the clinic offered up for Lindsey's termination: her attendance and the fact that she turned in...

