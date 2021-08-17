NRA Gets Claims Trimmed In Fight With Ackerman McQueen

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed two counterclaims filed by ad agency Ackerman McQueen Inc. against longtime client the National Rifle Association, finding the gun rights group's alleged slander of the agency didn't harm its commercial interests. U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish ruled Monday the ad agency's tortious interference claim was precluded by a state economic loss rule and its business disparagement claim was inadequately pled. But he let Ackerman McQueen continue to pursue its breach of contract, defamation, fraud and civil conspiracy claims against the NRA. In June, the NRA filed a motion to dismiss all but the breach...

