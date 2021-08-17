Ex-Commerzbank Worker Says Chicken Slur Backs Bias Claim

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 8:09 PM BST) -- A lawyer for a Black former Commerzbank AG compliance officer told a tribunal Tuesday that the officer's colleague subjected him to a racial stereotype about fried chicken, while the bank argued this wasn't problematic because he'd said he liked the dish. Commerzbank's former compliance officer George Gyimah claims his former boss and several colleagues subjected him to discrimination and harassment. (iStock) George Gyimah claims his former boss at the bank and several colleagues subjected him to ongoing acts of discrimination and harassment. As a result, he quit in June 2020, which he said was a "constructive dismissal." During closing arguments before...

