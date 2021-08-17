Realtors Association Escapes Suit Over Listing Policy

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has tossed an antitrust suit targeting a policy from the National Association of Realtors that restricts listings by agents outside its local networks, saying the rival listing service that brought the case has an anticompetitive business model. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria issued an order Monday dismissing the case from Top Agent Network Inc., a members-only platform for high-performing real estate agents based in San Francisco. The order dismissed the suit with prejudice, meaning there's no opportunity for TAN to amend its complaint. TAN alleged NAR's so-called Clear Cooperation Policy — requiring members to post a property on...

