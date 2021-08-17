KKR Sells US Warehouse Portfolio In $2.2B Deal With Oxford

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 10:47 AM EDT) -- New York-based private equity giant KKR, advised by Kirklland & Ellis, plans to sell a portfolio of industrial warehouses in the U.S. featuring about 14.5 million square feet of space to Canada's Oxford Properties for roughly $2.2 billion, the companies said Tuesday. The portfolio being sold by KKR & Co. LP features 149 distribution buildings located across 12 "major industrial U.S. markets," including the Inland Empire in Southern California, as well as Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, San Diego and the Baltimore-Washington corridor, according to a statement. KKR has been building up the portfolio since 2018 through its industrial...

