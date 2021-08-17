Insurer Isn't Required To Cover $30M Philly Balcony Collapse

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Security National Insurance Co. isn't obligated to pay the owner of a Philadelphia apartment building for almost $30 million in settlements resulting from a construction accident that left two workers seriously injured, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge John R. Padova said Monday that Security National's policy contained an employer's liability exclusion that absolved it of any responsibility to pay the settlement amounts. The finding comes as a loss for the building owner's insurer, Westminster American Insurance Co., which sued Security National when it refused to cover the owner and its property manager under its policy. Judge Padova found...

