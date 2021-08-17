Courts Should Consider Extended Models In M&A Valuation

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Virtually every appraisal litigation involves a discounted cash flow analysis. Take, for example, Kruse v. Synapse Wireless Inc. In the Delaware Chancery Court, Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III adopted, in July 2020, a discounted cash flow analysis of Synapse stock offered by Synapse's expert that "[w]hile not perfect … is far more credible than any of the valuations proffered by [the plaintiffs' expert]," according to the Chancery's decision.[1] This is not an exception. Disputes regarding the most credible discounted cash flow analysis are routine in appraisal litigation and many other cases that include the valuation of an operating entity because the discounted...

