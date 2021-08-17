Due Process Failure Revives Mexican Man's Deportation Row

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Mexican man who believed he was an American citizen after he was brought into the country at the age of two will have another shot to avoid deportation after the Ninth Circuit found he had been denied a fair hearing. Guadalupe Flores-Rodriguez had entered into his final deportation hearing in 2014, unaware that an immigration judge would ask for evidence to determine whether he had knowingly lied about being an American citizen when immigration officers arrested him in 2010. The judge hadn't raised the issue for two years, leaving Flores-Rodriguez with no warning that the question would decide his case,...

