Mass. City Dodges Zoning Law Challenge Over Pot Shop

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court's ruling to deny a challenge to the city of Haverhill's decision to allow a pot shop in its downtown Waterfront District, rejecting arguments that the dispensary was subject to spot zoning. The panel affirmed the lower court's conclusion that "permitting a retail marijuana store in the busy, downtown Waterfront District regardless of its proximity to public parks and schools bears a rational relation to a legitimate zoning purpose and is not spot zoning," per Monday's order. The plaintiffs, a group of entities involved in Waterfront District businesses, suggested that spot zoning...

