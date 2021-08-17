Actavis Drug Didn't Cause Man's Heart Attack, Jury Finds

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury Tuesday sided with Actavis Inc. on all counts in a lawsuit brought by a man who claimed the company's testosterone replacement drug caused his heart attack and who sought nearly $80 million in damages. Actavis Inc. defeated claims on Tuesday that its testosterone replacement drug caused a man's heart attack. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The jury deliberated for roughly an hour after closing statements that wrapped a nine-day trial before finding for Actavis on all three of plaintiff Brad Martin's claims: strict liability for failure to warn, negligence and fraudulent misrepresentation. Martin had asked the jury to award...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS