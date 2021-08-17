2nd Circ. Ends 'Puzzling' Chapter In Long NYC Pizza Battle

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday overturned a district judge who effectively disregarded a previous request for clarification, calling it a "puzzling situation" at the end of a long trademark duel between New York City restaurants with the same name. Wading into a long-running "legal epic" between Patsy's Pizzeria and Patsy's Italian Restaurant, the appeals court said U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton had responded to a previous remand by reissuing "essentially the same judgment as before, verbatim." Judge Stanton's ruling "stands in contravention of this court's mandate," the Second Circuit wrote, and did not address the procedural shortcomings of his earlier decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS