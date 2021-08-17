Staffing Co. Rivals Must Arbitrate Ga. Noncompete Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has ordered rival staffing companies to arbitrate claims in a lawsuit alleging breaches of employee noncompete agreements and dismissed a suit by one of the companies against the two employees at issue. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen issued a stay of Beacon Hill Staffing Group LLC's suit against staffing agency Collabera Inc. that sought to force arbitration of the issue. In a 16-page opinion Monday, Judge Cohen said whether the company is liable for interference with a contract between the two employees and Collabera is dependent on whether the two employees are liable, and an arbitrator must...

