McDermott Adds 3 Energy Deal Pros In NY, Houston Offices

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added two former Jones Day energy-focused partners to its New York office and a former general counsel from an energy investment fund to its Houston outpost, continuing its hiring spree of transaction attorneys, the firm announced Tuesday. The three attorneys, Jim Salerno and Robert da Silva Ashley from Jones Day and Kevin Brophy of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP's energy funds group, all joined McDermott as partners, according to their firm bios. McDermott's transactions group global head Harris Siskind said in a statement that Salerno and da Silva Ashley work with leaders in the energy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS