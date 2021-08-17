Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Duane Morris Continues Dallas Expansion With Ex-Finance GC

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP continued the growth of its new Dallas office this week with the hiring of a new partner who led the legal department of a Texas investment firm, Duane Morris said Tuesday.

C. Scott Murray has joined the Philadelphia-based firm as a partner in the corporate practices group who focuses on private equity transactions.

Murray was general counsel and vice president of Gramercy Capital Partners, a Dallas-based firm that says it invests in companies making between $5 million and $15 million per year. He has also worked at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and...

