SEC Sues Exec For Trading On 2016 Pfizer Merger News

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an insider trading case Tuesday that claims a former Medivation Inc. executive bought stock options in a rival biopharmaceutical company "within minutes" of learning his own company was being acquired by Pfizer Inc. The regulator alleged in California federal court that former Medivation business development head Matthew Panuwat purchased out-of-the-money, short-term stock options in Incyte Corp., a mid-cap oncology-focused company, similar to Medivation, knowing that the forthcoming announcement of Medivation's acquisition would make Incyte a more attractive acquisition target and drive up its stock price. Panuwat netted more than $107,066 in ill-gotten gains, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS