Valve Gets New Shot To Nix More Claims In Ironburg Patents

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday vacated parts of two mixed Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings on two Ironburg Inventions Ltd. video game controller patents, holding that the board wrongly disqualified a printed publication submitted by challenger Valve Corp. as prior art. In a precedential opinion in consolidated appeals, a three-judge panel upheld the PTAB's decision that nine claims in U.S. Patent No. 9,352,229 weren't shown to be invalid, and it also upheld the board's invalidation of nine claims in U.S. Patent No. 9,289,688 as being obvious. However, it said the board must take another look at whether the five claims it...

