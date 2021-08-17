Latham-Led Sports Betting Fintech Hits $1B Valuation

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Sightline Payments LLC, a digital payments provider for sports betting and casino gaming, said it surpassed a $1 billion valuation Tuesday after grabbing $244 million in a funding round steered by Latham & Watkins. Cannae Holdings Inc. led the round, which included current investors such as Genting Group, Point Break Capital Management, and founding investor Walter Kortschak. "Financial services has historically not embraced the legal, regulated gaming industry, but thanks to the innovations Sightline has fostered in the market, gaming is clearly poised for an omni-channel cashless revolution," Sightline co-founder Omer Sattar said in a statement. Sightline develops a mobile app...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS