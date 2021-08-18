Military Contractor Can't Dodge Ex-Partner's $6.3M Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Military contractor Valiant Global Defense Services can't escape a lawsuit by Legion Systems LLC alleging it reneged on a $6.3 million payment for a subcontract to a $211 million contract with the U.S. Army, a Florida federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said on Tuesday that Legion Systems had alleged enough facts to support its breach of contract claims against Valiant over a guaranteed work-share of a contract for Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support for the Army. Valiant had argued that the subcontract states that there is "no guaranteed minimum of work" under the larger contract, but the...

