Feds Tell 2nd Circ. Alstom Exec's FCPA Acquittal Was Faulty

Law360, New York (August 17, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The long, strange saga of former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins again came before the Second Circuit on Tuesday, with the government urging a reversal of a Connecticut federal judge's finding that acquitted Hoskins on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges. Hoskins and others were first accused over eight years ago for their alleged roles in a scheme to bribe Indonesian officials at state-owned Perusahaan Listrik Negara to gain a $118 million coal-fired power plant contract for Alstom's Connecticut-based subsidiary Alstom Power Inc. Federal prosecutors brought an interlocutory appeal early in the case after Connecticut U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS