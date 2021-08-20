Feds Must ID Privileged Docs In Newborn Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has ordered the federal government to describe the medical personnel records it claims are privileged in a lawsuit filed by two parents over the wrongful death of their newborn girl at an Indian Health Service facility. In an opinion issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James O. Browning said the government's claims of statutory privilege fail because it has not shown which documents should be withheld and why. He ordered the government to produce a privilege log, saying the court stands ready to conduct an in-camera review of documents if necessary to determine whether the information is...

