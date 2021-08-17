8th Circ. Leaves 3M Surgical Warming Device Verdict In Place

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday backed 3M's victory in the first bellwether jury trial in multidistrict litigation claiming its surgical warming device causes joint infections, ruling that a lower court was right to exclude certain evidence and allow one of the company's experts to testify. The ruling came a day after the appellate court revived thousands of claims in a separate MDL case involving similar claims over the company's Bair Hugger device, which is designed to prevent and treat unintended hypothermia in people undergoing surgery. In Tuesday's nine-page published opinion, the appellate court determined that Louis and Lillian Gareis weren't entitled to present...

