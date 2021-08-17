Couple Wants Early Win In SEC's Insider Trading Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A couple accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of engaging in insider trading based on a neighbor's tip has asked a California federal judge to dismiss the entire case, arguing that all of the SEC's allegations are false and that there are no "triable issues of material fact." In a motion for summary judgment filed Monday, Zhuobin Hong and his wife, Caixia Jiang, denied the SEC's allegations that they traded Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock based on material nonpublic information. The motion asserts that Hong and Jiang did not receive inside information from their neighbor, Shaogui Zeng, who is identified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS