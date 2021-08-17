Ill. Panel Strikes $1,000-A-Day Atty Sanction In Privilege Fight

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals panel on Monday reversed a $1,000-a-day sanction imposed by a lower court on a Winston & Strawn LLP attorney who refused to produce documents revealing the identity of investment fund manager clients who face sanctions proceedings over potentially fraudulent litigation conduct. A three-judge Illinois Appellate Court panel said the trial court shouldn't have held in contempt and imposed monetary penalties on attorney Sean Wieber of Winston & Strawn, who was ordered to produce emails revealing the identities of the people behind now-dissolved corporations Ritchie Risk-Linked Strategies (Bermuda) and Ritchie Risk-Linked Strategies Trading Ltd. But the court also held...

