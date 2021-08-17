Md. Jury Awards $35M In Med Mal Trial Over Birth Injury

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Maryland jury has awarded $34.7 million in a suit accusing a Baltimore hospital of causing a prematurely born infant's severe and permanent brain injury due to allegedly negligent postnatal care. Following a two-week trial and about 11 hours of deliberations, a Baltimore City jury on Monday found MedStar Harbor Hospital Inc. liable in a suit accusing nurses in the hospital's special care nursery of failing to provide newborn infant Jordan Biggs with proper care in 2007 which led to a 10-minute period where he stopped breathing and resulted in permanent brain damage. The suit filed by the patient's mother, Shana...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS