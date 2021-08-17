Biden Admin Mulling Tweaks To ACA Birth Control Provisions

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's administration has quietly confirmed that it's considering changes to the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate in the coming months, disclosing its plans in a regulatory filing posted Monday and a court notice lodged Tuesday in California federal court. The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury said in the regulatory filing that they are looking into how best to address Trump-era carve outs to the ACA allowing employers with religious or moral objections to avoid providing workers with contraception through their health insurance at no additional cost. "The departments intend to initiate rulemaking within...

