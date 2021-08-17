USPS Must Redo Ethics Probe Into Explosives Contract

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Postal Service must reinvestigate an explosives detection contract for conflicts of interest that protesters said should have shut the contract holder out of competition, after a federal claims judge faulted the agency for prematurely ending its prior probes. Michael Stapleton Associates Ltd. had secured the contract, but rivals American K-9 Detection Services LLC and Global K9 Protection Group LLC sought to overturn the award, saying MSA Vice President Chris Shelton had access to information while working at the Transportation Security Administration that gave his company an unfair bidding advantage. U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Ryan Holte had ordered...

