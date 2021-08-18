Axon Gets More Support For High Court FTC Challenge

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A pair of free market interest groups told the U.S. Supreme Court that police body camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc. should be able to take its challenge of the Federal Trade Commission's structure and authority directly to federal court. The Atlantic Legal Foundation and the Cato Institute filed a joint amicus brief with the high court on Tuesday supporting Axon's petition for review in a case that preempted an enforcement action against the company over a completed merger. The groups said the case deals with "core separation-of-powers issues" and threatens to deny citizens the right to challenge unconstitutional government action in court....

