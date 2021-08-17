MSNBC, Maddow Did Not Defame OAN, 9th Circ. Rules

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- When MSNBC's Rachel Maddow quipped that One America News Network is "paid Russian propaganda," it was an "obvious exaggeration" and did not amount to defamation, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, affirming a California federal court's decision that the host's on-air statement was protected free speech. The three-judge appellate panel affirmed the ruling that tossed the defamation suit brought by OAN's parent company, Herring Networks Inc., against Maddow and her co-defendants — MSNBC, Comcast Corp. and NBCUniversal — agreeing that the host's statement was shielded by California's anti-SLAPP law designed to protect against so-called "strategic lawsuits against public participation" that target exercise of...

