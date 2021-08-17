Basic Energy Enters Ch. 11 To Sell Oil & Gas, Water Assets

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Oil field services company Basic Energy Services Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Texas with more than $500 million in debt, telling the court it has plans to sell its assets for a combined total of $75 million to three companies. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said in court filings its decision to auction off its assets comes after months of evaluating potential mergers as a way to help it recover from a 2016 bankruptcy as well as negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 oil price wars. Basic's recent challenges were more "persistent and widespread than anticipated,"...

