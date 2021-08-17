Saul Ewing Says Mushroom Group's Malpractice Suit Too Late

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has urged a Pennsylvania state judge to find that a collective of mushroom growers had waited too long to bring malpractice claims accusing a firm attorney of leaving the group open to antitrust liability resulting in tens of millions worth of damages. In a motion for judgment on the pleadings, Saul Ewing said that the case from the Eastern Mushroom Marketing Cooperative was based on legal work the firm performed in the early 2000s, and that the respective two- and four-year statutes of limitations on the group's tort- and contract-based malpractice had long since passed....

