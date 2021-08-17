Post-Gazette Can't Duck Ex-Reporter's Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette can't dodge a Black ex-reporter's claims it discriminated against her when it punished her for a tweet sarcastically comparing damage from last year's Black Lives Matter protests to a trash-strewn country music concert, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said Alexis Johnson had sufficiently claimed she'd been punished for protected activity by being reassigned from covering the high-profile protests, and said the paper's argument that the First Amendment protects its editorial decisions might not cover its personnel decisions. "PG Publishing contends that Ms. Johnson's Twitter post was not protected activity because it opposed...

