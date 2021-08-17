T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach, Unsure If Customers Affected

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile confirmed on Monday that it suffered a data breach and is investigating the incident, an announcement that arrives one day after a report that hackers are selling personally identifiable information from the carrier's servers that could affect upwards of 100 million people. Although the phone carrier hasn't yet figured out if any customer data was affected, the announcement arrives after Motherboard, a publication arm of Vice Media, reported that an anonymous hacker was selling a treasure trove of customer data. "We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is...

